Angola: President Lourenço to Visit Cabo Verde in July

11 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Addis Ababa — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is to pay a state visit to the Republic of Cabo Verde, on the 4th and 5th July this year, at the invitation of his counterpart José Carlos da Fonseca.

The information was released last Monday, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, by the Cabo Verdean President, in the end of a meeting with President Lourenço, who returned to the country on the same day, coming from the Ethiopian capital.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of African Union (AU)'s Heads of State and Government Summit that was held since last Sunday, in Addis Ababa, under the motto "Silencing Weapons: Creating Development in Favourable Environment".

Talking to the press, José Carlos da Fonseca said President João Lourenço will be also the special guest to attend the 45th independence anniversary of that island country, which is on 05th July.

During the Angolan Head of State's visit to that archipelago bilateral cooperation agreements will be signed in agriculture, air transport, administration, electronic governance, fisheries, removable energies and tourism domains.

According to the Cabo Verdean Head of State, those are the areas in which the archipelago can have broad and stronger cooperation with Angola.

The official highlighted that cooperation with Angola is "in a very good moment".

"For the friendship and the kind of relations we have, we always aspire more and better and there is a climate of frank understanding between both countries' political officials", stated the president.

With that, he said, it's easy to go ahead with an advantageous cooperation taking account Angola's great potential.

During the meeting that took place in the African Union (AU)'s headquarters, both statesmen talked about the holding of the next Heads of State and Government Summit of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) to take place in September this year, in Luanda.

"We talked about the great expectation for the signing of a decisive agreement at this summit, which is related to the CPLP mobility integration", said the statesman.

However, Cabo Verde presented a community integration proposal nicknamed "variable geometry" that plans 30 days of staying in CPLP countries without the need of a visa for professionals, researchers and teachers, in addition to the residence permit.

The CPLP executive secretary, Francisco Ribeiro Telles, has recently declared the possible signing, in the Angolan capital, of a framework convention on mobility in the CPLP countries, which will be "a historic landmark".

The CPLP comprises Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal, Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe e East Timor.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

