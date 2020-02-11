Zimbabwe: Nurse Syndicate Channel Arvs to Black Market

11 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Anti — retroviral (ARV) drugs that are supposed to be dispensed for free by public health institutions are being diverted to the black market by some unscrupulous nurses, who are selling a month's supply for US$10, The Herald has learnt.

The theft of drugs for resale to people, who are not on the official database of beneficiaries, has created shortages, exposing the beneficiaries to resistance and other side-effects.

Cartels illegally selling the donated drugs involve nurses and other staff.

Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora who periodically visit the country during holidays are the most targeted buyers and they get the drugs without a doctor's prescription.

A nurse at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (name withheld) is currently under internal investigation for allegedly selling ARVs after his alleged WhatsApp chats with one of the patients was leaked to the authorities.

The hospital's clinical director, Dr Aspect Maunganidze, confirmed the case.

"Yes, we received the complaint and as we speak an investigating committee has been set to look into the allegations. If the committee sees merit of misconduct, then we will move to the next step, which is instituting a disciplinary hearing. So far, we have asked the accused to respond to the allegations. He has written his own report in relation to the allegations," Dr Maunganidze said.

A number of people on ARVs have complained over artificial shortages of the essential drugs.

A Zimbabwean engineer based in South Africa said: "My friend, who is based in South Africa, introduced me to a nurse at Parirenyatwa.

"My friend then gave me the nurse's number so that he could supply me with the drugs illegally for US$10," he said.

The nurse even offered with five months' supply.

Instead of paying, the man reported the case to one of the doctors.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.