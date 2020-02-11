Zimbabwe: Water Polo Teams Named

11 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Davison Bhunu

THE Zimbabwe Aquatic Union's Water Polo Board of Control have announced the Under-18 girls and boys' teams to represent the country at the 2020 FINA African Youth qualifiers in Harare next month.

The 2020 FINA Youth Qualifiers will be hosted at the Hellenic Academy from March 12-14.

African water polo giants Egypt and South Africa are expected to take part.

The Zimbabwe team includes Junior Sportsman of the Year runner-up Denilson Cyprianos, who also doubles up as a swimmer and water polo player.

The boys' team will be coached by Craig Kesson while the girls' team will be under the guidance of Sarah Shonfeld.

The Zimbabwe water polo authorities said they were doing everything possible to make sure the teams get adequate preparations for the games.

"As the Water Polo Board in Zimbabwe, we want to make sure that the players that will be representing the nation receive adequate preparations for the tournament as we want to aim for a top finish," said the board in a statement.

Zimbabwe Squads

Boys: Tyrie Cooke, Denilson Cyprianos, Jack Dawson, Theo Detering, Jack Edwards, Conor Higgins, Graham Hoal, Michael Hodgson, Joash Mckonie, Kier O'Donnell, Jake Oostindien, Ryhs Rorke, Aidan Van Wyk.

Coach: Craig Kesson.

Girls: Megan Beattie, Tanatsirwa Chitsurira, Paige Cornish, Sasha Gemmil, Sydnie Hammond, Samantha Hoal, Chelsey Hunter, Jorja Jones, Cheyanne Marais, Kianna Melvin, Naomi Meyer, Issabella Savo, Savannah Whittaker.

Coach: Sarah Shonfeld.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.