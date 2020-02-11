Zimbabwe: Water Polo Teams Named

THE Zimbabwe Aquatic Union's Water Polo Board of Control have announced the Under-18 girls and boys' teams to represent the country at the 2020 FINA African Youth qualifiers in Harare next month.

The 2020 FINA Youth Qualifiers will be hosted at the Hellenic Academy from March 12-14.

African water polo giants Egypt and South Africa are expected to take part.

The Zimbabwe team includes Junior Sportsman of the Year runner-up Denilson Cyprianos, who also doubles up as a swimmer and water polo player.

The boys' team will be coached by Craig Kesson while the girls' team will be under the guidance of Sarah Shonfeld.

The Zimbabwe water polo authorities said they were doing everything possible to make sure the teams get adequate preparations for the games.

"As the Water Polo Board in Zimbabwe, we want to make sure that the players that will be representing the nation receive adequate preparations for the tournament as we want to aim for a top finish," said the board in a statement.

Zimbabwe Squads

Boys: Tyrie Cooke, Denilson Cyprianos, Jack Dawson, Theo Detering, Jack Edwards, Conor Higgins, Graham Hoal, Michael Hodgson, Joash Mckonie, Kier O'Donnell, Jake Oostindien, Ryhs Rorke, Aidan Van Wyk.

Coach: Craig Kesson.

Girls: Megan Beattie, Tanatsirwa Chitsurira, Paige Cornish, Sasha Gemmil, Sydnie Hammond, Samantha Hoal, Chelsey Hunter, Jorja Jones, Cheyanne Marais, Kianna Melvin, Naomi Meyer, Issabella Savo, Savannah Whittaker.

Coach: Sarah Shonfeld.