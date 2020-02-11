Namibia: Nau Worried Over Current Drought

11 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matthew Dlamini

ALTHOUGH large parts of northern Namibia have received some rain this season, the central and southern parts of the country are still in an enormous crisis.

According to the latest issue of the Namibia Agricultural Union newsletter, this was discussed at the Namibia Agricultural Union Management Committee meeting last week where the drought situation took centre stage.

The union agreed that in contrast with last year, where producers still had animals to sell, new plans are urgently needed now.

The committee resolved that:

- Farmers' associations be asked to continue supporting fellow producers in their regions and be aware of emotional and financial crises;

- The helpline to assist people in need is still ongoing;

- Financial planning action will be launched for producers who need individual confidential help for their own circumstances. Talks have taken place with auditors who independently look at producers' financial situation and make confidential proposals.

- The Dare to Care project launched last year will end in March 2020, but a new Dare to Care project is currently being investigated which will focus on humanitarian aid;

A meeting has been scheduled with the minister of agriculture to discuss the current drought situation, how recovery after the drought can be realised and the critical importance of a long-term drought strategy.

Among the farmers most affected by drought are dairy producers.

The industry is in a crisis because of the continuing drought in some parts of Namibia and the accompanying poor economic situation in the country, such that some dairy farmers are abandoning the industry.

Milk production is decreasing in most regions due to reasons such as producers reducing feeding cost which affects the volume of milk produced and producers selling some of their milking cows. This has a negative influence to the supply of raw milk to the processor.

"Based on our benchmark (Milk Production Cost Index), feeding cost is 71% of the production cost, and comparing the 2018 fourth quarter to the 2019 fourth quarter, feed cost increased by about 13%. Total expenses remain higher in comparison to income," said the union.

Looking at the annual milk production volumes, it has declined by 9% (2 million litres) from 2018 (23 million) to 2019 (21 million).

"Hardap producers alone supplies 80% of the milk nationwide, and with the closure of the Hardap Dam you can imagine the catastrophe that this will lead to," NAU highlighted.

Therefore, there is a need for all stakeholders to collaborate to seek possible solutions to avoid the collapse of the industry.

The Agronomy Producers Association is also facing challenges. The APA held a meeting on how to address some of the issues.

Dry land crop production is in a critical phase; producers are hopeful that if the rain comes they will be able to harvest in some parts of the country.

With the closure of the Hardap Dam, they do not expect any maize harvest from the Hardap region this year. Hopefully some wheat will be planted, if it rains in the coming days.

- [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.