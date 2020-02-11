Namibia: Nau Worried Over Current Drought

ALTHOUGH large parts of northern Namibia have received some rain this season, the central and southern parts of the country are still in an enormous crisis.

According to the latest issue of the Namibia Agricultural Union newsletter, this was discussed at the Namibia Agricultural Union Management Committee meeting last week where the drought situation took centre stage.

The union agreed that in contrast with last year, where producers still had animals to sell, new plans are urgently needed now.

The committee resolved that:

- Farmers' associations be asked to continue supporting fellow producers in their regions and be aware of emotional and financial crises;

- The helpline to assist people in need is still ongoing;

- Financial planning action will be launched for producers who need individual confidential help for their own circumstances. Talks have taken place with auditors who independently look at producers' financial situation and make confidential proposals.

- The Dare to Care project launched last year will end in March 2020, but a new Dare to Care project is currently being investigated which will focus on humanitarian aid;

A meeting has been scheduled with the minister of agriculture to discuss the current drought situation, how recovery after the drought can be realised and the critical importance of a long-term drought strategy.

Among the farmers most affected by drought are dairy producers.

The industry is in a crisis because of the continuing drought in some parts of Namibia and the accompanying poor economic situation in the country, such that some dairy farmers are abandoning the industry.

Milk production is decreasing in most regions due to reasons such as producers reducing feeding cost which affects the volume of milk produced and producers selling some of their milking cows. This has a negative influence to the supply of raw milk to the processor.

"Based on our benchmark (Milk Production Cost Index), feeding cost is 71% of the production cost, and comparing the 2018 fourth quarter to the 2019 fourth quarter, feed cost increased by about 13%. Total expenses remain higher in comparison to income," said the union.

Looking at the annual milk production volumes, it has declined by 9% (2 million litres) from 2018 (23 million) to 2019 (21 million).

"Hardap producers alone supplies 80% of the milk nationwide, and with the closure of the Hardap Dam you can imagine the catastrophe that this will lead to," NAU highlighted.

Therefore, there is a need for all stakeholders to collaborate to seek possible solutions to avoid the collapse of the industry.

The Agronomy Producers Association is also facing challenges. The APA held a meeting on how to address some of the issues.

Dry land crop production is in a critical phase; producers are hopeful that if the rain comes they will be able to harvest in some parts of the country.

With the closure of the Hardap Dam, they do not expect any maize harvest from the Hardap region this year. Hopefully some wheat will be planted, if it rains in the coming days.

