Tanzania: Azam Coach, KMC Striker Win January Top Awards

11 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

KMC player Sadallah Lipangile has won the player of the month award for January 2020, following a string of impressive performances in the Mainland Premier League matches.

As well, Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) through the Awards Committee has also picked Azam FC tactician, Aristica Cioba, the coach of the month for January, 2020.

According to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Communication Officer, Clifford Ndimbo, the duo won basing on their impressive run at their respective clubs in the month of January.

To win the award, the KMC player saw off a challenge from Simba SC striker Hassan Dilunga and Azam FC defender Nicholas Wadada, who were also nominated to vie for the award.

KMC who are placed 15th in the league table standings, have fetched 20 points after playing 20 games.

In January Lipangile scored four goals for his team. He netted a brace in their team's away win over Singida United and scored the same when KMC clobbered Mtibwa Sugar in Dar es Salaam.

Azam FC Coach won coach of the month award for January after outshining Sven Vandenbroeck of Simba SC and Polisi Tanzania's Malale Hamsini in the race for January award.

In the five most recent matches under Cioba, Azam F have won four times while drawing once to remain unbeaten.

They first drew 1-1 with Mtibwa Sugar before beating Mwadui1-0, Young Africans 1-0, and KMC 2-0 before sinking Singida United 2-1.

The winner of player of the month award receives a trophy and 1m/- cash prize from the league main sponsors Vodacom Tanzania and as well a decoder from the league co-sponsor Azam TV.

For winning the award Cioba will be awarded 1m/- by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB).

Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata won the December award while the coach's honour went to the then Young Africans caretaker Boniface Mkwasa.

Mbao FC striker Waziri Junior won the best player of the Mainland Premier League for the month of November, while Azam FC Romanian tactician Aristica Cioba was named as the best coach of the month.

October awards was dominated by Mtibwa Sugar after the best player and coach of the month went to the Morogoro based club, in which, attacking midfielder, Jafari Kibaya and his head coach, Zuberi Katwila won the awards.

And, that was after the defending champions Simba dominated the September awards with striker, Miraji Athumani and former Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems winning the awards respectively.

