Tanzania: PM to Grace Songwe Investment Forum

11 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to officiate at a three-day Songwe Investment Forum lined up for CCM Grounds in Mbozi this weekend.

Speaking at a joint press of formerly Tanzania Private Sector Foundation's (TPSF), Executive Director Godfrey Simbeye, Songwe Regional Commissioner, Brigadier General (rtd), Nicodemus Mwangela said the forum meant a lot for promoting and attracting investment opportunities and it will be held from February 15 to 17.

RC Mwangela said there are a good number of investment opportunities available in the region to prospective local and foreign investors.

"We are rich of opportunities cutting across all the sectors of economy starting with agriculture, livestock, tourism and transport, mining and manufacturing to mention a few," Brigadier General (rtd) Mwangela said.

He called for investors across the country and beyond the borders to rush for Songwe investment forum in which, the Premier will officiate.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.