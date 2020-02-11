Tanzania: PM to Grace Songwe Investment Forum

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to officiate at a three-day Songwe Investment Forum lined up for CCM Grounds in Mbozi this weekend.

Speaking at a joint press of formerly Tanzania Private Sector Foundation's (TPSF), Executive Director Godfrey Simbeye, Songwe Regional Commissioner, Brigadier General (rtd), Nicodemus Mwangela said the forum meant a lot for promoting and attracting investment opportunities and it will be held from February 15 to 17.

RC Mwangela said there are a good number of investment opportunities available in the region to prospective local and foreign investors.

"We are rich of opportunities cutting across all the sectors of economy starting with agriculture, livestock, tourism and transport, mining and manufacturing to mention a few," Brigadier General (rtd) Mwangela said.

He called for investors across the country and beyond the borders to rush for Songwe investment forum in which, the Premier will officiate.