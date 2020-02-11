Tanzania: Over 600 Moshi Residents Undergo Dental Check-Up

MORE than 600 people in Mbokomu, including schoolchildren, have undergone dental check-up, including dental, medical and behavioural change advice, thanks to a dental camp.

The dental camp is a project initiated by dentist volunteer students from France - Association Sourirepourtooth - which, among other things, provides dental care services to kindergarten and primary school children of the Mbokomu and Neville primary schools.

Speaking during the camp, Dentist Volunteer Students Camp Project Manager Nicolas Kipp said seven dental students and one teacher from France were involved in the camp.

"The students came from a dental faculty of Nancy City University and the motive of this camp is to serve children and adult people who don't have regular access to dental health programmes especially check-ups on a routine basis. "We have been in Tanzania for this cause from January 31 to February 13.

Our objective is to carry out oral prevention actions with underprivileged children and teach them how to have good oral hygiene and prevent them from oral diseases.

We also aim at providing free oral care by members who have validated their diplomas. For the realisation of our project, we focus on prevention and oral care.

We will distribute toothbrushes and toothpastes to all schoolchildren present," he said. Commenting on findings as far as their camp is concerned, Mr Kipp said: "We were made to understand that the type of water people use in this area is one of the causes of teeth colourisation.

Therefore, we expect to consult the authorities so that we can take samples of the water used here and see what experts can do to help those who have teeth colourisation as well as those who will be affected in the future," he said.

Mr Kipp noted that they were pleased to visit Tanzania and for them the visit was a grand opportunity to engage in community service outside their country.

Speaking during the camp, the head teacher of Mbokomu Primary School Esther Maeda said the camp would act as a catalyst for teachers engaged in health subjects.

"This camp which was run by dental specialists and future dental specialists, also elaborated to pupils what they have been taught about dental care by their teachers in the past. We always teach them the importance of having good and healthy teeth.

I believe that by getting extra teaching from this camp it will add something to what they learned from the past as far as dental care issues are concerned," she said.

The head teacher of Neville Primary School Mwajuma Musa said the camp would also help teachers and villagers to know more about dental care.

"The visit of these dental specialists and the camp has also laid the foundation which will make us improve dental care education," she said.