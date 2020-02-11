Tanzania: There're Over 10,000 Street Children in Six Regions - Survey

A RECENT survey by Railway Children Africa (RCA) in six regions of Mainland Tanzania has found out that there are over 10,000 children living and working on the streets (CLWS).

The study cites poverty, violence and family breakdowns as the major reasons which make children end up fighting for survival on the streets.

RCA, a subsidiary of Railway Children UK-an international charity that fights for CLWS, conducted its study in collaboration with other partners to find out the number of street-connected children in Tanzania in six regions.

The survey, according to RCA Advocacy Manager Rose Kaguo, was conducted in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Dodoma, Iringa, Mbeya and Mwanza.

According to her, the report of the findings details the systematic quantitative headcount of street-connected children conducted over a short time in the six regions.

"The headcount aims at establishing an up to date realistic baseline figure of CLWS to better understand the extent of the issue and ensure adequate intervention services can be provided," she said.

She was presenting research findings before the Social Services and Community Development Committee at a meeting with Members of Parliament recently.

The headcount was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the USAID Kizazi Kipya Project and by the UK Department for International Development (DFID).

The findings found out that in the six surveyed regions, there were 10,595 CLWS, out of which 6,393 were children aged 0-18 years while 6,202 were those aged 18-25.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A total of 6,393 CLWS aged 0-18, of which 4,865 were male, were counted in the six cities during the day. 51per cent of the CLWS were aged 15-18, while 35per cent were aged 11- 14," noted Ms Kaguo.

According to the findings, children aged 0-10 accounted for 14 per cent. Among female CLWS, 86 per cent were aged 15-18.

At night the numbers of children dropped significantly to about 1,385, but the ratio of males to females also dropped compared to the day count.

The findings further revealed that about a quarter of those counted during the day were female, rising to 30per cent at night and higher in some locations. More than 50 per cent of CLWS were aged 15 or older.

These children were less likely to be found begging and instead conducted some form of fixed or moving businesses.

Dar es Salaam City had the most CLWS scattered all over the spots that were sampled for this study, accounting for 50 per cent of all CLWS counted in the six cities.