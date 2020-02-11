East Africa: Diplomatic Golf Seeks EAC Golfers' Entries

EAST African golfers have been invited to take part in this year's Diplomatic Golf tournament set to tee off on May 9 at the Kili Golf Club in Arusha.

Coordinator from Mwandi Tanzania, Reinfrida Rwezaura told the 'Daily News' over the weekend that preparations for the one-day event is on a top gear.

Rwezaura said that the second edition of the tournament that will be 18 holes in a stable ford format, will tee off at the Kili Golf course after ending successfully in Zanzibar last year.

"Kili Golf course is on the verge to hosts this year event after Sea Cliff Resort of Zanzibar successfully hosted the inaugural event last year," he stressed.

Rwezaura said that they have extended invitation to golfers from East Africa Community (EAC) for the event while they urge companies, and sports well-wishers to support the event.

She said that the tournament is open for Diplomats, Chief Executives Officers (CEOs) and others to play in men and ladies categories.

"We are looking forward to have a tournament of its kind after the experience we had last year, we have learnt many valuable things and now we are more than ready to make Diplomatic Golf an event where every golfer can come and enjoy," she said.

Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism, the tournament among others, intends to boost the country's tourism.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Damas Ndumbaro said during the first edition that the Diplomat tourney was a brain of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African cooperation and the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism.

Ndumbaro and Kenyan MP Kassim Sawa were among the title contenders in the last year event backed by NMB and Sea Cliff Course.

Rwezaura added they will utilise it as a charity event with aim to support children in need in Songea Municipal in Ruvuma Region.

"Players will not only enjoy competition and hefty prizes, but also their participation will be useful to support these children," he said.

According to her 40,000/- is set as entry fee for each participant as May 1 is set as deadline for those wished to take part.