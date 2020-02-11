Tanzania: Police Told to Intensify Patrols On Beaches

11 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

THE Revolutionary Government has directed its law enforcers to intensify patrols on all beaches allegedly servicing as criminal havens in the isles.

Deputy Minister of State (Second Vice-President Office) Mihayo Juma N'hunga told the House of Representatives yesterday that some unscrupulous people were misusing the country's beaches for unlawful activities, including drug abuse.

The deputy minister, responding to Paje Representative Jaku Hashim Ayoub, who in his question wanted to know the government's plan to curb crime on beaches, pleaded with citizens to report to the police any commission of offence on beaches and in other areas.

He said through close cooperation between the law enforcers and law-abiding citizens, peace and tranquillity would prevail in the country and attract more tourists to visit.

Mr N'hunga admitted that Kizingo and Ngazimia beaches were becoming famous for jogging groups and strolls, with tourists preferring the areas for leisure, but there were some people misusing the areas.

Earlier, the legislator claimed that the beaches had become famous for exercising youth groups in the morning and evening hours, but there were some criminals, especially the youth, misusing the opportunity by openly smoking marijuana.

