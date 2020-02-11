Mozambique: Inflation in January Was 0.63 Per Cent

11 February 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The rate of inflation in Mozambique, as measured by the consumer price indices in the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira), was 0.63 per cent in January, according to the latest data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

This is less than half the December inflation rate of 1.28 per cent. The January 2020 inflation is much the same as the rate for January 2019, which was 0.65 per cent.

Yearly inflation (from 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2020) was 3.48 per cent. Most of the price rises over the year were for food and drink. A year ago the annual inflation rate was 3.78 per cent - but in January 2017, it was 20.56 per cent.

In January, the main price rises were for cabbage (21.9 per cent), lettuce (18.7 per cent), tomatoes (seven per cent), vegetable oil (3.2 per cent) and fresh fish (2.3 per cent).

This was offset by the fall in prices for several other products. Thus, the price of onions fell by 13.5 per cent and of charcoal by 1.7 per cent. In terms of services, the average price charged for using internet cafes fell by 22.4 per cent.

Comparing the three cities, the highest inflation was in Beira (1.49 per cent), followed by Nampula (0.47 per cent) and Maputo (0.4 per cent).

Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique.

