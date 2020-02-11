Mozambique: Terrorists Attack Another Quissanga Village

Maputo — A terrorist group attacked the 19th October village, in Quissanga district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado on Sunday night, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

There are no reports of any casualties in the attack, perhaps because most of the villagers had already fled from their homes, following the raid against the nearby small town of Bilibiza on 29 January. Most of them took refuge in Mitambo village, in the adjacent district of Meluco.

In the 29 January attack, much of the Bilibiza administrative post was burnt to the ground. Four people are known to have died - one was an old man burnt alive in his home, and the three others were beheaded in their fields.

Five schools were burnt down - three primary schools, the Bilibiza Agricultural Institute and the ADPP Teacher Training College - as well as the local health centre, the Administrative Post secretariat, 30 informal shops and stalls, a police car and over 800 houses.

The insurgents struck at the 19th October village the day before President Filipe Nyusi began an official visit to Cabo Delgado.

Shortly after his arrival on Monday, Nyusi chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet) in the provincial capital, Pemba. The meeting went on into the night, and is due to resume on Tuesday, 11 February 2020.

Nyusi also met with Cabo Delgado business people, who expressed their concern, not only about the security situation, but also about the poor state of the province's roads. A bridge across the Montepuez river collapsed in heavy rains on 27 December, cutting off the five northernmost districts from Pemba and the rest of the province.

An improvised causeway across the river (known as a drift) only worked for a few days before the river rose again and swept it away. Boats owned by the Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC), became the only way of crossing between the two banks of the swollen river.