Mozambique: Fipag Promises to Bring Maputo Water Supply to 40 Per Cent

Maputo — The availability of drinking water in the Greater Maputo area may increase from the current 25 per cent of normal to over 40 per cent in the next two days, according to the General Director of the government's Water Supply Investment and Assets Fund (FIPAG), Victor Tuacale, cited in Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The supply of water to Maputo, the neighbouring city of Matola and the town of Boane has been drastically restricted since Saturday morning, when a metallic bridge carrying water mains from the treatment station across the Umbeluzi river collapsed.

Two water mains ruptured, and the initial estimates were that it would take ten days to repair the bridge and the pipes. During this period there are inevitably severe restrictions on water supply, with the water in the reservoirs being pumped on alternate days to the various neighbourhoods in Maputo, Matola and Boane.

The Maputo Regional Water Company (AdeM) has published a calendar showing on which days water will be pumped to each of the neighbourhoods. This calendar envisages pumping water to each neighbourhood every other day for between six and 12 hours a day.

Visiting the site of the collapse at Campoane, in Boane district, on Monday, Tuacale said that the insertion of a new valve in one of the mains carrying water to Maputo and Matola could greatly increase the amount of water transported.

"We are placing a valve which will allow us to increase the water supplied", he told reporters. "Normally, 220,000 cubic metres of water is produced every day, but we are now down to 50,000 cubic metres a day. After the valve is installed, we will be able to increase this to 110,000 cubic metres a day".

Tuacale guaranteed that the work to repair the bridge and the water mains is occurring on schedule. On Monday, concrete was being poured into the foundations that will support the pillars on which the water mains will rest.