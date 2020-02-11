Uganda: Police Officer Shoots Two Dead, Commits Suicide

11 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

A police officer attached to Bunamwaya community police station in Sabagabo-Makindye has shot dead his colleague and an LDU personnel before taking his own life also by shooting.

According to the Kampala metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened after a heated argument ensued between police constable Ben Ojilong and Cpl Alex Opito on how to proceed with a case.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that Ojilong picked his gun and shot at Opito several times killing him instantly, while an LDU personnel who was passing by sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead upon reaching Kitebi Health Centre III," he said in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

Mr Owoyesigyire said police have started investigating the incident, while the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the city mortuary, Mulago for autopsy.

"The territorial police of Kampala Metropolitan south responded to the scene and recovered the killer gun and cartridges," he said.

This comes hours after a UPDF officer in Gulu shot three people dead.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.