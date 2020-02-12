South Africa: Joseph Shabalala's Walk Under African Skies

Photo: GovernmentZA/Flickr
Joseph Shabalala, who created the world-famous South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, has died.
12 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

'Joseph's face was black as night, the pale moon shone in his eyes' -- and with that, the founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo was introduced to the world through a Paul Simon song.

Joseph Shabalala was written into the song Under African Skies in 1986, when he and his band collaborated with Paul Simon on the album Graceland.

The album went on to be a huge success. It sold more than 16 million copies and it became a cultural icon of the 1980s. For Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, it was their big break. They got noticed by other international artists. It would lead to further collaborations with the likes of Dolly Parton, Josh Groban and Emmylou Harris. There were movie soundtracks and even a Heinz beans ad.

Such fame and accomplishment might have changed some men.

But on 11 February as the tributes began to pour in, as the world learnt of Shabalala's death, one word was used over and over to describe him.

He was humble.

"That's the word that comes to mind. And you know he, very, very much, in his element with his Zulu roots," says filmmaker Anant Singh, who used Ladysmith Black Mambazo's version of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.