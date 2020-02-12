Nigeria: How Late Kenyan President, Arap Moi Will Be Remembered - VVP Osinbajo

11 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Former President of Kenya, Arap Moi, remains one of the foremost leaders of decolonisation of Africa and a founding father of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari today at the State Funeral for the late Arap Moi at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, was among leaders who delivered tributes in honour of the departed African leader.

According to him, "many of us in Africa will remember him in particular for the pioneering work that he did especially with respect to regional cooperation."

"He was, as we have heard, very instrumental in the resuscitation of the East African Community along with President Museveni and others. He was also very instrumental in COMESA and even the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, IGAD."

IGAD is the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, an eight-country trade bloc in the Continent, composed of countries on the Horn of Africa and the Nile Valley, including Kenya.

Mr Osinbajo also said via a press release sent in Monday evening that, "these are the precursors of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement arrangements we are making today and to which almost every African country has subscribed. And it will define the future of trade and relations in Africa."

Thanking God for the life of the former president, Mr Osinbajo added: "we believe that the Almighty God whom he served through his life has already received him even now."

Meanwhile, the host president, Uhuru Kenyatta, in his remarks regarded the former President Moi as a peacebuilder, an educationist and nationalist. He said Mr Moi worked with his father, Jomo Kenyatta, to ensure the socio-political and economic development of Kenya.

Other leaders who paid glowing tributes to the late former President, included Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, among others.

The late Moi was the second and longest-serving President of Kenya, from 1978 to 2002.

He died on February 4 at the age of 95.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.