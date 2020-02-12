Kenya: 30,000 Mourners to Be Fed at Moi's Burial

11 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The venue of retired President Daniel arap Moi's burial on Wednesday is expected to accommodate up to 60,000 mourners, with half that number to be offered snacks and refreshments.

Speaking in Kabarak on Monday, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya said everything is in place for the state burial, which is expected to be attended by at least 10 heads of state.

REFRESHMENTS

"The event shall be public. We shall have seats for at least 30,000 people who shall get sodas and bread after the service. The venue, however, can accommodate up to 60,000 people," said Natembeya.

Natembeya added that the government will fuel all buses from public schools within the county to ferry residents willing to attend the funeral service at Kabarak for free.

Natembeya said that the local administration shall communicate to the public on the locations where they will be picked and ferried to Kabarak.

SECURITY

The Rift Valley regional boss added that security has been beefed up and anyone found engaging in criminal activities will be dealt with according to the law.

Mzee Moi will be accorded a state memorial service on Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium ahead of Wednesday burial at Kabarak.

Among the distnguished guest expected to attend the burial is Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

Sources have also revealed that an unnamed representative of the Queen of England has confirmed his attendance.

Former Tanzanian presidents Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete are also expected to be in attendance.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.