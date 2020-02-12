Rwanda: Local Transport Firm Call for Probe as Bus is Engulfed By Fire in Uganda

The management of Trinity Bus Company, a local public transport firm, are looking into the circumstances in which one of their buses was gutted by fire as it made its way to Kampala from Kigali.

Despite the fact that the bus was completed gutted by the fire, all the 60 passengers on board got out uninjured, according to reports from Ugandan media.

The bus caught fire on Tuesday during early morning hours on its way from Kigali to Kampala, with passengers escaping unhurt though a number of belongings were burnt to ashes.

In an interview with The New Times, Dodo Twahirwa the Managing Director of Trinity Bus Company said that the incident happened in Buwama, in Mpigi District near Kampala.

"The driver had parked the bus and gone out to respond to a traffic check in Buwama. Coming back into the vehicle, he realised it was so hot and he told the passengers to immediately disembark," Twahirwa said.

According to Twahirwa, no passenger was hurt. However, the bus was completely burnt. He said he does not know yet what caused the accident.

"The bus was new and in good condition, at least mechanically. It had no problem," he said.