Kenya: FKF Drags Sports Registrar to Court as Elections Dispute Boils Over

11 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has moved to court seeking orders compelling Sports Registrar, Rose Wasike, 'to receive and accept' returns from its polls on March 30, 2020.

In court papers filed at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and seen by Nairobi News, FKF Secretary General, Barry Otieno, has accused Wasike of among other 'portending doom and confusion' in her interpretation of how the elections should be conducted.

Otieno also warns that Kenya risks a Fifa ban from all football activities if the polls are not conducted within the agreed timelines.

The FKF official is also seeking orders to prevent Wasike from registering any county association of FKF or recognise or register any entity or persons as officials of FKF.

Wasike has been involved in a legal spat with FKF and in the past threatened to deregister FKF if the sports body doesn't fully comply with the Sports Act.

FKF and Wasike have been at loggerheads since last October when she requested Mwendwa's team to postpone the elections but Otieno's team ignored the directive.

The elections were later on canceled by Sports Disputes Tribunal chairman John Ohaga.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa is seeking re-election for a fresh four-year mandate, with his predecessor Sam Nyamweya and Nairobi businessman Simon Mburu indicating that they are interested in challenging him.

