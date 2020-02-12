Nigeria: Group Worries Over Delayed Diagnosis of Strange Illness

Makurdi — Igede National Youths Council has expressed concern over delays in diagnosing the strange illness ravaging people of the rural community of Oye-Obi in Obi Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Trust reports that health authorities in the state are yet to determine the actual cause of an illness which has claimed several lives in the boundary settlement of Obi and Oju Local Government Areas since three weeks ago.

President Elect, Andyson Iji Egbodo, in a statement made available to Daily Trust in Makurdi posited that it was sickening that the state government has not made any categorical statement with regards to the clinical investigations conducted so far.

"How long will it take the government to tell us what is virtually wiping the entire settlement of Oye-Obi and the nature of the sickness so that we can begin to mount hedges against its spread if it is contagious?

The group called on Barr. Samson Okwu to table the matter on the floor of the Federal House of Representatives next week as a public matter of urgent importance, and appreciated the effort of Senator Abba Moro in raising the motion at the Senate chamber.

"We equally call on the three members of the Benue State House of Assembly from Igede kingdom to do same on the floor with singular essence of ordering the Benue State Commissioner for Health to relocate his office from Makurdi to Oye-Obi until the humanitarian crisis in the area is certifiably controlled," the statement added.