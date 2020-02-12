Nigeria: Aisha Buhari, Patience Jonathan Discuss Involvement of Women in Politics

11 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi and Dorcas Daniel

The First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has hosted her predecessor, Mrs Patience Jonathan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, days after similar visit by Hajiya Turai Yar'adua.

Hajiya Buhari, who released the picture of the visit which took place on Monday on her facebook wall today, said the occasion provided an opportunity for them to discuss greater involvement of women in politics and their participation at lower level of governance.

She said, "Yesterday (Monday), I received my predecessor, Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan at the State House.

"We discussed my efforts with regards to greater involvement of women in politics and participation of women at lower level of governance.

"We also discussed girl child education and her pet project "women for change"

"I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society.

"It was really nice having her around and I look forward to having more of such moments."

