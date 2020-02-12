Nigeria: Govt Pledges Peaceful Usage of Nuclear Energy

Nigeria has expressed its commitment towards the peaceful usage of nuclear energy to promote growth and national development.

The Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubaru Dada, made the commitment at the ongoing International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA 2020 conference in Vienna Austria, a statement from his office said.

Ambassador Dada said the Federal Government will continue to give relevant agencies in charge of nuclear regulations in the country maximum support and that it will also not hesitate to put in place more mechanism for the promotion of energy mix through the utilisation of radioactive materials.

He assured the World that Nigeria will continue to promote and adhere to the universalization of the IAEA amended convention as requires by the IAEA articles.

The Minister also met with the Director General of the IAEA, Dr Rafeal Mariano Grossi on the sideline of the conference where he congratulated him on his appointment and assured him of Nigeria support and cooperation.

Ambassador Dada expressed optimism that his appointment will strengthen the agency to deliver more especially in the priority areas.

The minister also participated in a panel of four countries including, Brazil, Malaysia, Bosnia and Nigeria where he shed light on Nigeria's policies and programs aimed at enhancing nuclear energy.

Earlier, the Director General of the IAEA, Dr Rafeal Mariano Grossi in his welcome remark, said the agency is a focal point for international cooperation in nuclear security.

He said the conference was an important opportunity for policy makers and experts to discuss current approaches to nuclear security.

Dr Grossi however said the primary responsibility of nuclear security lies with individual country but that it threat to the world peace requires global response.