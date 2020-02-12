Nigeria: Military Arrest Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Member in Plateau

Jos — Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi-security task force maintaining law and order in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states, has arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist.

The commander of the Operation, Maj. Gen Augustine Agundu, disclosed that the suspect, one Umar Musa Tello was arrested loitering around Zawurna village of Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

General Agundu made the disclosure on Tuesday while parading 25 suspected criminals who have committed various crimes in the state.

According to the commander, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect fled from Damagun village in Yobe State due to the ongoing crackdown by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

General Agundu added that the suspect confessed that he was a fighter with Boko Haram group for over three years but decided to leave, adding that he (Tello) had denounced the group.