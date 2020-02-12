Nigeria to Benefit As Google Budgets $1m On Online Safety in Africa

Nigeria would be among the top beneficiaries as Google Inc. on Tuesday in Abuja announced the launch of a $1m pan-African Google.org fund to support innovative ideas around privacy, trust and the safety of families online across Africa.

The Head, Brand and Reputation at Google Africa, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, who said this, said Nigerian children can now learn how to make smart decisions and protect themselves when surfing the internet.

She spoke at the launch of "Be Internet Awesome" as part of activities marking the 2020 International Internet Safety Day.

The fund will look to support initiatives across Africa and be administered by a trusted partner. Details of how to apply, deadlines and criteria will be made available in due course.

"The fund will be administered by a third-party partner on behalf of Google.org, and we will be sharing details on application criteria and deadlines soon," Aderemi-Makinde said.

According to her, the 'Be Internet Awesome', is a landmark child online safety programme, in the Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa today and Kenya on the 13th of February and that it seeks to help minors explore the internet safely and confidently.

"In addition to Family Link, which allows parents to help their families develop healthy digital habits, we also launched Password Checkup exactly one year ago to empower users to check and strengthen online security settings for their Google Accounts," she added.

Also, Mrs. Seember Nyager, Policy and Government Relations Manager, Google Nigeria, said the 'Be Internet Awesome' teaches kids important skills for surfing the internet, like how to recognise potential online scams, using the internet securely and safeguarding valuable information, how to identify and refrain from cyberbullying, as well as what to do when encountering questionable content on the internet.