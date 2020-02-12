Kenya/South Africa: Chiefs Coach Tips Akumu to Boost His Side's Title Quest

11 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has backed Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu as a footballer who possesses 'brilliant qualities'.

The experienced coach has also backed his new signing to significantly contribute to the team's title tilt this season.

Akumu signed for Chiefs in January and made an impressive debut against Royal Eagles in the domestic cup over the weekend.

"You could see some qualities in Akumu. Even in training, you can see that he has brilliant qualities. Let's see how it goes. With time, we should be able to see more of his qualities," Middendorp told Chiefs official website.

Prior to joining Chiefs, Akumu spent four successful seasons at Zesco United in Zambia and won two league titles.

SUCCESSFUL STINT

The Harambee Stars midfielder has also had successful stints at Al Khartoum in Sudan, and Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

Meanwhile, Middendorp said he will consult with his technical team to decide on two of their international goalkeepers in Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi.

Akpeyi has been standout in goal for the table-topping side but Khune has regained full fitness and could be recalled to the starting line-up.

Chiefs, who are chasing a first league title in five years, are currently top of the PSL standings with 45 points from 19 matches. Orlando Pirates lie second, nine points adrift of Chiefs who have played one match less.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.