Nigeria: Militants Using Social Media to Recruit - Minister

11 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

Terrorists now use social media to communicate, recruit new followers, and commit crimes, the minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami, has said.

Mr Pantami on Tuesday in Abuja said terrorists are "exploiting social media, encrypted communications, and the dark web to spread propaganda, recruit new followers and coordinate attacks".

He noted that "the rapidly evolving phenomenon" requires the use of innovative approaches to both 'counter' and 'prevent' terrorism.

The Islamic State of Iran and ISIL famously used Twitter for this purpose in 2014 and 2015.

Organizations like ISIL usually recruit en masse through the route of social media.

'Emerging trend, counter-measures'

Meanwhile, Mr Pantami said "the development of new and emerging technologies such as Big Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help counter and prevent terrorists' latest ploys."

He said the military and intelligence agencies can use big data to fight the war against terrorism.

"Data can be analysed to understand background, motives, modus operandi and methods of communication of persons or groups of interest."

Mr Pantami cited an example of a project by the Qatar Computing Research Institute, "in which big data was used to scrutinise and analyse social media such as Facebook and Twitter in order to locate the origins of supporters of the terrorist organisation ISIS".

"Availability of internet access to wearables and household devices such as fridges, washing machines, and the IoT technology would ease up processes of monitoring, location tracking, identification, surveillance and gaining access to networks," the minister said.

He added that the advent of the IoT presents the connection of devices to not only the Internet but also to each other as IoT enables increased convenience, efficiency, and energy conservation.

Machine learning

Mr Pantami said the massive increase in computing power and advances in machine learning have made it possible to examine huge amounts of data related to crime and terrorism, to identify underlying correlations and causes.

He, however, urged the security agencies in Nigeria to tap into the resources in technology and use them as potent tools for ousting the insurgents.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.