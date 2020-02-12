Nigeria: 5 Million Poor Nigerians Benefit From N5,000 Cash Transfer Programme

11 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Sanni

The federal government has said an estimated 5,433,394 Nigerians are benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme.

According to an infographic report published on the Twitter handle of the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), @NasscoNigeria, on Sunday, the CCT beneficiaries emerged from 1,080,240 households in 35,490 communities across 395 local government areas in 32 states.

It said, "We have reached over a million households across 32 states. The lives of the beneficiaries are getting better every day. It is just NGN10,000 every two months and it is making a difference."

Also in a separate infographic report, a total 2,253,938 number of Poor & Vulnerable Households (PVHHs) in Nigerian were captured out of the total 9,458,160 individuals registered by the National Social Register (NSR).

It said this was carried out in 43,258 communities, 4,347 wards in 421 LGA's across 35 states in the country.

NASSCO explained that the figures for poor and vulnerable Nigerians were gotten through the NSR as of January 31.

It added that the NSR would be used to support outreach, registration, and determination of potential eligibility for one or more social programs for poor & vulnerable Nigerians.

NASSCO, a $500 million three-year World Bank grant, kicked off on June 7, 2016. It aims to support President Muhammadu Buhari's National Social Intervention Programme, which includes the Conditional Cash Transfer, the Youth Empowerment and Social Support Operations (YESSO) and the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP). It is also being funded with the $322 million Abacha loot received from the government of Switzerland.

In December 2017, the federal government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Switzerland on the return and monitoring of the $322 million Abacha loot.

The funds were reportedly used to fund the Social Investment Programme (SIP) and Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) which began in December 2016, under Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo had announced in 2018 that the looted funds would be used to assist the most vulnerable Nigerians with a monthly stipend of N5,000 each.

Mr Buhari had said he would lift at least one hundred million Nigerians out of extreme poverty, through the SIP Program.

However, during his Independence Day speech, President Buhari moved the NSIPs away from the office of the VP to the newly created ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, under the leadership of Sayidat Farouq.

