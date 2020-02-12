Nigeria: Fayemi Approves Six Months Maternity Leave for Ekiti Workers

11 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has approved six months (180 days) maternity leave for female workers in the state public service.

This is in line with the administration's determination to key into global best practices that will improve the quality of lives of the citizens.

The new policy, which takes effect from February 1, 2020, is aimed at improving maternal health and encourage nursing mothers to observe the six months exclusive breastfeeding campaign of the United Nations Intervention Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The six months exclusive breastfeeding campaign is aimed at reducing to the barest minimum, infant and maternal mortality rate as well as facilitate work life balance for female workers in the state.

The Ekiti State Government continues to show strong political will towards ensuring gender inclusiveness This policy is one of many other frameworks in place aimed at promoting the rights of women and children.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.