Nigeria: NLC Writes Nigerian Govt, Seeks Release of Agba Jalingo

11 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has joined the growing number of groups that have called on the Nigerian government to free the detained Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo, from prison.

The union in a letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said the travails of Mr Jalingo appear to be "persecution and not prosecution."

The letter dated February 10 is signed by the NLC National President, Ayuba Wabba.

Mr Jalingo, the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, was arrested on August 22, 2019, over a report alleging that Cross River governor, Ben Ayade, diverted N500 million belonging to the state.

Mr Jalingo, who is facing treason charges, is detained in Calabar prison. The court has refused to grant him bail.

The NLC told Mr Malami, that Mr Jalingo's trial at the Federal High Court, Calabar, has been "very unusual and controversial".

A secret recording where the trial judge, Justice Simon Amobeda, allegedly made some "biased" remarks against Mr Jalingo was leaked to the press late last year.

The leaked audio was published by TheCable, an online newspaper, on November 14.

TheCable reported that Mr Amobeda in the secret recording insisted that Mr Jalingo's trial would go on whether or not the defence counsel wanted to withdraw from it, and then cited the case of Ken Saro-Wiwa, the environmental activist and Ogoni leader, who was executed by Sani Abacha-led military administration on November 10, 1995.

Based on the leaked audio, Mr Jalingo had demanded his case should be transferred to another judge.

"Mr Jalingo's travail appears to give off the scent of persecution and not prosecution," the NLC president, Mr Wabba said in the letter.

"Such perception should not be allowed to thrive given that Nigeria is a State Party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

"Without going into the merits or otherwise of the case, it is important to note that Agba Jalingo's case is giving Nigeria a very bad reputation in the international arena as it has been construed that our government has scant respect for the fundamental right to freedom of speech especially of the media. It is important to correct the perception of persecution by putting in place both judicial and administrative processes of ensuring the release of Mr Agba Jalingo from detention.

"Our concern is that the government should demonstrate that it is only interested in the lawful prosecution and not persecution of Mr. Agba Jalingo. We, therefore, request that the Honourable Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation should use his good offices and secure the release of Mr Agba Jalingo as quickly as possible," the NLC president wrote.

The Cross River government Friday took over the prosecution of Mr Jalingo's case from the Nigerian police.

The detained journalist is scheduled to appear on Friday before a new judge, Justice Justice Sule Shuaibu who is the administrative judge of the Federal High Court Calabar.

Amnesty International on Thursday accused Nigerian government and Cross River state government of manipulating the criminal justice system in order to keep Mr Jalingo behind bars.

The human right group said Mr Jalingo's detention, besides being a stain on Nigeria's image, "shows just how far (Nigerian) authorities can go to silence critics."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.