Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Corporate Affairs Manager Retires After Long Service

11 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

National Bank of Malawi long time serving corporate affairs manager Annie Magola has retired.

Magola tearfully bid farewell to NBM staff on Monday in Blantyre.

In her speech, Magola thanked the CEO and all staff for having great time during her time at the bank.

She narrated how she sacrificed her quality family time for the bank and thanked her family for understanding her "I owe you part of my retirement package for that", she said.

Magola went on to narrate how during the course of her work as Corporate Affairs Manager, she had acquired and added a new surname "National Bank".

She said journalists and others over the years called her Anne Magola National Bank, because she was the face of the bank.

