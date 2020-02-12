Angola Receives 140,000 Doses of Rabies Vaccine

11 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry received today a donation of 140,000 doses of vaccines to combat animal rabies in the country, in an initiative of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIA).

On the occasion, OIA official Moetapele Letshwenyo said that the donation takes place under the bilateral agreement to control cross-border diseases.

He acknowledged that the number of doses will not be enough to eradicate the disease, but in the meantime it will be able to minimize the existing cases in the country, taking into account the severity of the disease.

The donation will encourage other countries to work so that other countries control the epidemics that plague not only Angola, but also its neighbors, such as Namibia, Zimbabwe.

Today more than 59 million people die from rabies.

On the occasion, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, António Assis, thanked the gesture and accepted the invitation of the OIA representative to participate in the meeting of the Organization of animal health.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.