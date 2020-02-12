Angola Receives 140,000 Doses of Rabies Vaccine

Luanda — The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry received today a donation of 140,000 doses of vaccines to combat animal rabies in the country, in an initiative of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIA).

On the occasion, OIA official Moetapele Letshwenyo said that the donation takes place under the bilateral agreement to control cross-border diseases.

He acknowledged that the number of doses will not be enough to eradicate the disease, but in the meantime it will be able to minimize the existing cases in the country, taking into account the severity of the disease.

The donation will encourage other countries to work so that other countries control the epidemics that plague not only Angola, but also its neighbors, such as Namibia, Zimbabwe.

Today more than 59 million people die from rabies.

On the occasion, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, António Assis, thanked the gesture and accepted the invitation of the OIA representative to participate in the meeting of the Organization of animal health.