Angola: Sja Defends Revision of Draft Law On Civil Requisition

11 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The secretary-general of the Angolan Journalists Union, Teixeira Cândido, Tuesday in Luanda said that the Draft Civil Requisition Law represents an "asphyxiation of the right to strike".

The Draft Civil Requisition Law, an instrument that enables the State to make use of goods and services from public and private entities, aims to implement the measures contained in the National Development Plan 2018/2022, especially in the Programs for the Improvement of the National Capacity for Prevention and Relief of Populations at Risk and Environmental Protection.

Of three chapters and 18 articles, the document, of legislative initiative of the President of the Republic, was approved with 112 votes in favor, none against and 54 abstentions (from the opposition), during the 4th ordinary plenary session of the parliament held on January 25, this year.

It stipulates that the State only uses the applicability of this diploma, with fair compensation, to ensure the regular functioning of services or the availability of essential goods to the public interest and to vital sectors of the national economy, in exceptional situations.

