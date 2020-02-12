Angola: Bai to Hold Information Leakers Accountable

Luanda — Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI) Tuesday, in Luanda, reported that a criminal proceeding is being opened to investigate the circumstances of the leakage of information from a supposed bank account from a client.

The reaction follows the disclosure, on the 8th of this month, of a bank statemen of one of its BAI bank customers on social networks and in the Portuguese newspaper "O Expresso", according to a note to which Angop had access on Tuesday.

The note clarifies that BAI filed a criminal report with the competent authority to determine the facts, circumstances and possible responsibilities.

However, the banking institution may check the veracity of this act or not and check whether there is an unlawful breach of the legal duty of secrecy.