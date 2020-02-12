Uganda: Relief As Health Centre Gets Eye Care Equipment

11 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Robert Elema

Yumbe — Africa Directo, a volunteer organisation from Spain, has donated eye care equipment to Lodonga Health Centre IV in Yumbe District, giving hope to hundreds of patients. The equipment includes Ophthalmic operating microscopes and lensometers.

While receiving the equipment at the weekend, Sr Hellen Lumago, the officer-in-charge of the health centre, said Africa Directo had organised a health camp in the area and recorded so many cases of eye defects.

She said the NGO conducted one-week eye care camp at the health centre, which attracted more than 350 patients but that only 51 were operated successfully.

"These people (Africa Directo) came here and found out that many people in the area are in need of eye care services. They went back and looked for money for procuring the eye care equipment," Sr Lumago said.

"These machines will help our people a lot. We need to protect them so that they last longer because they are rare," she added.

Without providing statistics, Dr Alfred Yayi, the district health officer, said the number of people becoming blind in the area is on the rise and lauded the NGO for the donation.

Leaders pleased

"This is specialised equipment, which will benefit all the community in Yumbe and beyond," he said.

Dr Yayi added that currently, there are no specialised eye care services in the district.

Ms Jane Alejo, the district secretary for social services, appreciated Africa Directo for the support.

"This is something Yumbe District couldn't afford. This equipment was bought expensively and if it was the local government procuring it, it would take the local government more than five years because we have other priorities in the different sectors," she said.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

According to the Ministry of Health, eye diseases are one of the top 10 causes of morbidity and outpatient attendance. The ministry adds that women are at a higher risk of visual impairment and blindness due to the nature of work they do such as cooking. Some of the priority eye conditions include trachoma, eye injuries, low vision, cataract (adult and pediatric), and conjunctivitis of the newborn, cancer of the retina (retinoblastoma), increased eye pressure and corneal ulcers.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.