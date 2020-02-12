Uganda: Relief As Health Centre Gets Eye Care Equipment

Yumbe — Africa Directo, a volunteer organisation from Spain, has donated eye care equipment to Lodonga Health Centre IV in Yumbe District, giving hope to hundreds of patients. The equipment includes Ophthalmic operating microscopes and lensometers.

While receiving the equipment at the weekend, Sr Hellen Lumago, the officer-in-charge of the health centre, said Africa Directo had organised a health camp in the area and recorded so many cases of eye defects.

She said the NGO conducted one-week eye care camp at the health centre, which attracted more than 350 patients but that only 51 were operated successfully.

"These people (Africa Directo) came here and found out that many people in the area are in need of eye care services. They went back and looked for money for procuring the eye care equipment," Sr Lumago said.

"These machines will help our people a lot. We need to protect them so that they last longer because they are rare," she added.

Without providing statistics, Dr Alfred Yayi, the district health officer, said the number of people becoming blind in the area is on the rise and lauded the NGO for the donation.

Leaders pleased

"This is specialised equipment, which will benefit all the community in Yumbe and beyond," he said.

Dr Yayi added that currently, there are no specialised eye care services in the district.

Ms Jane Alejo, the district secretary for social services, appreciated Africa Directo for the support.

"This is something Yumbe District couldn't afford. This equipment was bought expensively and if it was the local government procuring it, it would take the local government more than five years because we have other priorities in the different sectors," she said.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

According to the Ministry of Health, eye diseases are one of the top 10 causes of morbidity and outpatient attendance. The ministry adds that women are at a higher risk of visual impairment and blindness due to the nature of work they do such as cooking. Some of the priority eye conditions include trachoma, eye injuries, low vision, cataract (adult and pediatric), and conjunctivitis of the newborn, cancer of the retina (retinoblastoma), increased eye pressure and corneal ulcers.