Uganda: Construction of Maternal Facility Excites Mpigi Locals

11 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Rachel Mabala

Residents of Kintuntu Sub-county in Mpigi District are all smiles following the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction works of a maternal health centre.

Over the years, expectant mothers have been forced to move long distances to access better health services.

Some would move from Kyewanise Village in Kintuntu Sub-county to Nkozi hospital, which is the nearest health facility, about seven miles away.

According to local leaders, some women would die along the way and others at the hands of unqualified personnel.

Mr Yusuf Nsibambi, a born of the same sub-county, is spearheading the works.

Mr Nsibambi, a lawyer, said he developed the initiative after seeing the agony that expectant mothers of Kyewanise Village go through.

Ms Gertrude Kawooya, a midwife, who was operating from her one bedroom house for 28 years, says she helps between 15 to 18 mothers deliver in a month and makes about 185 deliveries annually.

Mr Nsibambi appointed her administrator of the health centre.

Ms Kawooya says most mothers come to deliver without essential items such as mama kits.

"I normally ask for between Shs40,000 and Shs50,000 to buy items, which they claim is too much but now that we are going to have a fully equipped facility, this simplifies my work," she said.

Ms Kawooya said mothers come from Bulo, Butambala, Buwama, Kantiini, Kawansenyi, Buluusi, Seeta-Lukinga and Nabusanke to seek her services.

Mr Samuel Bukenya, the village chairperson, said they had appealed to the government to construct a health facility but they had not got any positive response.

Mr Bukenya said his family member had to walk miles to give birth yet at the time, there were no cars in the area.

"We had rallied our politicians to build a facility but this hit a dead end until Mr Nsibambi bought land from a resident and he is putting up a fully equipped facility for the residents of Kyewanise," Mr Bukenya said.

Ms Specioza Namakula, 50, a Village Health Team member, applauded the well-wisher for the facility.

Ms Namakula said the area has majority youth, who are giving birth at a high rate.

Mr Bukenya cautioned all parents of Kyewanise, Kantiini, Kituntu to educate their children, adding that it is through education that Mr Nsibambi could afford to build a health centre.

He appealed to government to provide more Nursing scholarships for the youth.

Ms Stephanie Nakalema, a resident of Kikyusa Village, welcomed the construction but added that the area is in need of more facilities, health workers and at least an ambulance.

Mr Nsibambi organised a free health camp for the residents at the weekend, which provided free malaria testing, treatment, Hepatitis B testing and vaccination dental check-ups and extraction, cancer screening and heart check-ups.

Mpigi district

Mpigi District has 40 health centres, some of which are government-aided while others are owned by non-government organisations and private individuals. The distribution is fair, however, challenged by lack basic equipment.

Kyewanise Village is estimated to have more than 800 residents.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.