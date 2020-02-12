Uganda: Construction of Maternal Facility Excites Mpigi Locals

Residents of Kintuntu Sub-county in Mpigi District are all smiles following the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction works of a maternal health centre.

Over the years, expectant mothers have been forced to move long distances to access better health services.

Some would move from Kyewanise Village in Kintuntu Sub-county to Nkozi hospital, which is the nearest health facility, about seven miles away.

According to local leaders, some women would die along the way and others at the hands of unqualified personnel.

Mr Yusuf Nsibambi, a born of the same sub-county, is spearheading the works.

Mr Nsibambi, a lawyer, said he developed the initiative after seeing the agony that expectant mothers of Kyewanise Village go through.

Ms Gertrude Kawooya, a midwife, who was operating from her one bedroom house for 28 years, says she helps between 15 to 18 mothers deliver in a month and makes about 185 deliveries annually.

Mr Nsibambi appointed her administrator of the health centre.

Ms Kawooya says most mothers come to deliver without essential items such as mama kits.

"I normally ask for between Shs40,000 and Shs50,000 to buy items, which they claim is too much but now that we are going to have a fully equipped facility, this simplifies my work," she said.

Ms Kawooya said mothers come from Bulo, Butambala, Buwama, Kantiini, Kawansenyi, Buluusi, Seeta-Lukinga and Nabusanke to seek her services.

Mr Samuel Bukenya, the village chairperson, said they had appealed to the government to construct a health facility but they had not got any positive response.

Mr Bukenya said his family member had to walk miles to give birth yet at the time, there were no cars in the area.

"We had rallied our politicians to build a facility but this hit a dead end until Mr Nsibambi bought land from a resident and he is putting up a fully equipped facility for the residents of Kyewanise," Mr Bukenya said.

Ms Specioza Namakula, 50, a Village Health Team member, applauded the well-wisher for the facility.

Ms Namakula said the area has majority youth, who are giving birth at a high rate.

Mr Bukenya cautioned all parents of Kyewanise, Kantiini, Kituntu to educate their children, adding that it is through education that Mr Nsibambi could afford to build a health centre.

He appealed to government to provide more Nursing scholarships for the youth.

Ms Stephanie Nakalema, a resident of Kikyusa Village, welcomed the construction but added that the area is in need of more facilities, health workers and at least an ambulance.

Mr Nsibambi organised a free health camp for the residents at the weekend, which provided free malaria testing, treatment, Hepatitis B testing and vaccination dental check-ups and extraction, cancer screening and heart check-ups.

Mpigi district

Mpigi District has 40 health centres, some of which are government-aided while others are owned by non-government organisations and private individuals. The distribution is fair, however, challenged by lack basic equipment.

Kyewanise Village is estimated to have more than 800 residents.