Sudan to Hand Over Ex-President Bashir to ICC

11 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Sudan is handing over ousted leader Omar al-Bashir to the International Court Court (ICC) over charges against humanity, war crimes and genocide, Transitional Sovereign Council announced on Tuesday.

Bashir evaded the charges for two decades while he led the country.

This decision, with last week's overtures to renew relations with Israel, could be seen as Abdalla Hamdok's bid to have sanctions imposed in 1993 lifted.

Those sanctions have meant Sudan remains on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, after Bashir once hosted Osama bin Laden in the 1990s.

Sudan is not a member of the ICC, but is a signatory of the international conventions on genocide.

