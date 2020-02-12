Kenya: Tusker Striker Eyes Golden Boot

Free-scoring Tusker marksman, Timothy Otieno, is confident that he will surpass the 13 goals scored by former AFC Leopards striker Mark Makwatta in the next two matches, as he eyes this season's Kenyan Premier League (KPL) golden boot.

Makwatta was the league's leading goal scorer before joining Zambian giants Zesco United a few days to the end of the January transfer window.

Otieno, who has been in scintillating form, has so far has bagged 11 goals, the latest being the only goal in their 1-0 win over AFC Leopards last Sunday at Afraha stadium in Nakuru.

The youthful striker though disputes the number, saying he has bagged 12 goals. He has called on KPL to award him the contentious goal he believes he scored against Zoo Kericho.

The former Gor Mahia striker said he is working hard in training to score against money bags Wazito and bottom-placed Kisumu All Stars in their next two matches.

"I am in pole position to win this season's golden boot. With the support of my teammates and hard work, I aspire to increase my tally during our matches against Wazito and Kisumu All Stars so as to be the leading goal scorer," said Otieno in an interview with Nation Sport on Monday.

The lanky forward revealed that Tusker have written a letter to KPL requesting that he be awarded the goal against Zoo, because it was not an own goal as stated by the match officials.

"The contentious goal was mine and I believe it will be awarded to me by KPL. I was the last one to touch the ball before it went into the empty net and not Zoo's defender as it was stated," added Otieno.

The striker, who has been in fine form this season, had initially put a target of 18 goals this season, but he says the number could be higher with teamwork and dedication on the pitch.

Otieno's stellar performance in the league saw him crowned the November player of the month award and was awarded by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) in January.