Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa and the AU's Naïve Idealism

opinion

In his acceptance speech as the new chairman of the African Union, President Cyril Ramaphosa conjures a grand future for a prosperous Africa, but is at once very confused about trade. State-led growth and African autarky will not get us there.

If African leaders were judged on the floweriness of their rhetoric and the purpleness of their prose, Africa would be the richest continent in the world. We'd have bullet trains and continent-wide broadband, thriving agriculture, world-leading manufacturers and vast quantities of inexpensive and reliable energy. We'd have rooftop poetry nights and people being nice to one another.

All of this idyllic peace and prosperity would be brought to you by the collective efforts of Africa's great and good governments, caring paternally for what African nationalists condescendingly call "the African child".

Consider Cyril Ramaphosa's acceptance speech at the African Union (AU) of its rotating chairmanship, delivered on Sunday 9 February 2020 while most of us were gathered with friends and family, chewing the cud about what fresh economic disasters the next few weeks might hold.

He waxed lyrical about the grand aspirations of the AU, as expressed in Agenda 2063, which is "Africa's blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa...