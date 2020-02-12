Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa and the AU's Naïve Idealism

12 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ivo Vegter

In his acceptance speech as the new chairman of the African Union, President Cyril Ramaphosa conjures a grand future for a prosperous Africa, but is at once very confused about trade. State-led growth and African autarky will not get us there.

If African leaders were judged on the floweriness of their rhetoric and the purpleness of their prose, Africa would be the richest continent in the world. We'd have bullet trains and continent-wide broadband, thriving agriculture, world-leading manufacturers and vast quantities of inexpensive and reliable energy. We'd have rooftop poetry nights and people being nice to one another.

All of this idyllic peace and prosperity would be brought to you by the collective efforts of Africa's great and good governments, caring paternally for what African nationalists condescendingly call "the African child".

Consider Cyril Ramaphosa's acceptance speech at the African Union (AU) of its rotating chairmanship, delivered on Sunday 9 February 2020 while most of us were gathered with friends and family, chewing the cud about what fresh economic disasters the next few weeks might hold.

He waxed lyrical about the grand aspirations of the AU, as expressed in Agenda 2063, which is "Africa's blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.