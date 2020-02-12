Sudan Peace Talks Resume in Juba

Juba — On Monday, peace talks on the Darfur and East Sudan tracks resumed in the South Sudan capital of Juba and technical committees regarding the Blue Nile and Nuba Mountains tracks were formed.

In a press statement on Monday, Member of the Sovereign Council Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabashi explained that some arrangements were made and technical committees were formed with the SPLM-N under the leadership of Malik Agar concerning the two areas.

Kabashi described the peace negotiating on the East track as distinct. He added that "A significant number of traditional administrative leaders from East Sudan attended the peace talks regarding Eastern track." He further explained that the discourse was constructive and consensual within the Eastern Sudanese political actors and groups. "The peace negotiations have come a long way to reach an agreement that addresses all issues of Eastern Sudan," he said.

Chief Mediator Tut Galuak expected the signing of the final agreement on the East track on Wednesday. In a press statement on Monday, Tut confirmed the formation of a technical committee to draft the terms of final agreement on the Eastern Sudan track. He finalised by saying "On Tuesday, we will read the final draft of the agreement. The agreement includes health, education, water sanitation, and the establishment of a fund for the development of the East Sudan."

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.