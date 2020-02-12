Sudan: Al-Taayeshi Announces Agreement On Justice Institutions in Darfur

Khartoum — The delegation of the government for the negotiations in Juba, headed by the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taayeshi, and leaders of Darfur track Tuesday held a negotiation sitting at Pam Africa Hotel, in the presence of the chief mediator and Advisor of South Sudan President, Tut Gulwak.

In a press statement, Al-Taayeshi said that the talks between the two sides were focused on two important papers which were the justice and reconciliation and lands and Hawakeer.

He announced the agreement on the institutions entrusted with achieving justice during the transitional period, a matter which emanates from a firm conviction that it is not possible to reach a comprehensive peace without agreeing on these institutions to accomplish the task and to agree on the principles of non-impunity.

The member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council referred to the agreement on four main mechanisms for achieving justice in Darfur, the first of which is the appearance of the persons against whom arrest warrants were issued before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for trial, the Special Mechanism for the Darfur Crimes Court, which is a special court mandated to investigate and conduct trials in cases that include the cases raised by the International Criminal Court , the traditional justice mechanism and the issues relating to justice and reconciliation.

He pointed out that that the government's conviction in approving the appearance of those against whom arrest warrants were issued before the International Criminal Court emanates from a basic principle related to justice, which is one of the slogans of the Revolution and is also linked to the principle of non-impunity.

Al-Taayeshi stressed that the bitterness caused by the war and its destructive impacts can not be achieved without realization of justice, adding that all the Sudanese people want solutions for the root causes of war.

He stated that we must not forget that the consequences of the long war in Darfur and other regions have left victims under pain of all human violations, so there shall be justice and equity for the victims.

Al-Taayeshi expected the joint committee to finish drafting the provisions relating to the Special Court of Darfur and to reformulate the paragraph on the national judiciary so that the justice and reconciliation paper be finalized before moving to discussion on the issue of lands and Hawakeer in the evening session.

For his part, the chief mediator and Advisor of South Sudan President, Tut Gulwak, said that the two delegations agreed Tuesday on resort to a joint drafting committee to unify the vision on the issues under discussion before moving to the dossier of security arrangements, renewing the determination of the mediation to achieve peace in all the negotiation tracks.