Sudan: Breaking - Sudan to Send Omar Al-Bashir to ICC

11 February 2020
ENOUGH Project (Washington, DC)
press release

A top Sudanese official has announced that transitional authorities and rebel groups have agreed that Sudan will hand over former president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes.

John Prendergast, Co-Founder of The Sentry, said: "For years governments around the world gave lip service in support of the ICC but chose not to execute the arrest warrant for Bashir. It takes great political courage to stand up to the wall of support from heads of state globally for executive immunity. The fledgling post-Bashir Sudan government is demonstrating a serious commitment to human rights principles in its first months in office. Finally seeing a small measure of justice done for the mass atrocity crimes in Darfur will hopefully breathe new life into global efforts in support of human rights and genocide prevention."

ABOUT THE SENTRY

The Sentry is an investigative and policy team that follows the dirty money connected to African war criminals and transnational war profiteers and seeks to shut those benefiting from violence out of the international financial system. By disrupting the cost-benefit calculations of those who hijack governments for self-enrichment in East and Central Africa, the deadliest war zone globally since World War II, we seek to counter the main drivers of conflict and create new leverage for peace, human rights, and good governance. The Sentry is composed of financial investigators, international human rights lawyers, and regional experts, as well as former law enforcement agents, intelligence officers, policymakers, investigative journalists, and banking professionals. Co-founded by George Clooney and John Prendergast, The Sentry is a flagship initiative and strategic partner of the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

