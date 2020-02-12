South Africa: Mr President, Give Us a Grand New Vision

12 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mandla Lionel Isaacs

The time is now, the country is waiting. The speeches are wearing out, the hour for doing is upon us.

Dear President Ramaphosa,

This is not a "This is what you should say in the Sona" letter. This is a letter about transformational leadership, making history and generational opportunities.

Mr President, your country is crying out for transformational political leadership.

I have no special insight into the internal dynamics of your party. I am aware that there are individuals and factions who oppose you, and who might even seek to remove you at the end of your first term.

Beyond these acute threats, I am aware that - like all politicians everywhere - you have a number of constituencies to manage. You have a tripartite alliance and your party's unwieldy and fractious broad tent.

Your challenges notwithstanding, I would ask you to consider the following.

Fortune favours the bold. I disagree with all the commentary which posits that you must tread carefully lest you be deposed. No, Mr President. Forge ahead, it is your enemies who must tread carefully.

You will never have more political capital than you do today, in the first year of your term. You won an...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

