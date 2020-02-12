Kenya: Four Police Officers Arrested for Attacking Jakoyo Midiwo

11 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Justus Ochieng'

Four police officers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo.

Mr Midiwo claimed that he was attacked at his home in Kisumu's Milimani Estate on Monday morning.

Kisumu County Police Commander Ranson Lolmodooni confirmed arrest of four police officers following the Monday 2am Monday attack.

COMMOTION

"We have arrested four police officers involved in the incident, three male and one female officer," Mr Lolmodooni said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Nation on the phone on Tuesday, Mr Midiwo said he was woken up by his night guard when a commotion ensued between his driver and five officers from Kisumu Central Police Station.

"I was asleep when the guard came knocking [on] my door. I woke up and got out of the house where I found five officers - three males and two females in my compound. They attacked my driver but when I questioned why they were in my compound, one of them pounced on me and started strangling me," Mr Midiwo said.

DRUNK

He added: "One female officer who recognised me tried to intervene in vain. She told me the officers were drunk."

The ex-legislator claimed that the officers waylaid him as he went to Central Police Station to report the incident, beat him up and bundled him into their Probox car.

"They drove me to Central Police Station where one of them opened the cells, slapped me and battled to the ground before locking me up," he said.

He said he was released by the Officer Commanding Station and the Officer Commanding Police Division.

The former MP, his driver Elijah Ochieng and a Kisumu businessman have secured P3 forms to enable them file the assault case in court.

ROGUE INDIVIDUALS

Mr Midiwo said he would also lodge a complaint with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

"We cannot continue to have rogue individuals in the name of police officers," Mr Midiwo said.

Nyanza Regional Police Commander Vincent Makokha said the suspects will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Mr Midiwo said there is need to weed out rogue individuals from the police force.

Police officers in Kisumu have been accused of colluding with criminals to terrorise Kisumu residents.

Some officers were recently arrested for stealing mattresses while others have been linked to a spate of robberies in the town.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

