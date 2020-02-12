Africa: Here Are the Presidents That Came to See Moi Off

11 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

The Interior Ministry previously revealed that at least 10 Heads of State are expected to attend the burial of former President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home on Wednesday.

Ahead of the national funeral service held Tuesday at Nyayo Stadium, officials remained tight-lipped about which presidents would be present at the event that will be open to all Kenyans.

Here are the presidents confirmed to be in attendance at Nyayo Stadium for Moi's national funeral service:

1. Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni

2. Rwanda's President Paul Kagame

3. Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh

4. An Ethiopian delegation led by President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde.

5. DR Congo has sent its Foreign Affairs Minister on behalf of President Félix Tshishekedi

5. Delegation from the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

