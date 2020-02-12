Kenya: Moi Stamped Out Alcohol Sale in Sacho Village

11 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Florah Koech

That late former President, Daniel arap Moi, detested alcohol is not new, but what many people do not know is that he banned the sale of any alcoholic drinks in his home village in Sacho, Kabarnet, when he became the Head of State in 1978.

Sacho residents who spoke to the Nation said Moi equated alcohol to poverty and asked them to avoid it.

They said he specifically ordered chiefs and their assistants to close bars and to ensure none was opened. To date, not a single bar operates in the area, according to area administrators.

"He authorised all chiefs in Tenges, Sacho, Kabasis and Timboiywo areas to supervise the closure of all clubs in the area. To date there is no club in the areas," Mr Luka Tingos, Sacho Mosop retired chief, said.

Those with the urge to drink are forced to travel all the way to Kabarnet, more than 20 kilometres away.

"Many families had been living in poverty due to alcoholism, and through the directive to close all clubs, many parents took their children to school and modern buildings and schools sprang up," said Ms Kabon Ngeny, a resident of Kabarak village.

EDUCATION

When the former president was addressing a public rally in Kipsaraman in Baringo North 10 years ago and a truck ferrying alcohol passed by, he said: "I know what that vehicle is carrying. During my time, such could not pass here. Who allowed them?"

Retired Kabarnet-Mosop Chief Fredrick Chebor said Moi always directed them to fight alcohol in their jurisdictions.

"He wanted parents to focus more on educating their children, which he said was the only solution to alleviating poverty," Mr Chebor said.

At Kabarnet High School, where he was a board member from 1963 to 2005, nobody who drank alcohol or smoked could be hired.

Principal Julius Ndirangu said Moi always ensured students were raised on Christian values.

Rev Japheth Kangwony, a chaplain at the school and a former student, says that remains the policy.

