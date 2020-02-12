South Africa: SONA Needs to Send Message of Hope to Re-Energise the People, ANC Says

A statement of hope that energises the people of South Africa is what the ANC expects from the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

Speaking to News24, the party's spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said after its lekgotla, the SONA needed to reinvigorate the people.

"We believe that there must be a statement and a message of hope coming out strong, one that begins to energise our people and assures them that things are going to be better.

"We are going there ourselves, confident and looking forward to a message that will give our people hope," Mabe said.

He added the message needed to reach the poorest South Africans and give them confidence in the government's ability to provide basic needs.

"The people of Ga-Rankua in Tshwane want to be reinvigorated, they want to believe that they will go to a home where there is electricity, that the young people who are roaming the streets there are going to have jobs.

"The people of Soweto need to know that there is going to be a concerted programme to deal with load shedding."

The overall message, Mabe said, needed to be one of assurance, hope and nation building.

"We need to assure all of them that work is going on to deal with all of these challenges. It's about hope, building the South Africa we want," he added.

