South Africa: Attempt to Declare Public Protector Unfit Via Judiciary Violates Separation of Powers, Court Hears

12 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

No one in court on Tuesday questioned the scathing judgments against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. What was in question was whether a court could rule her unfit for office or whether that's the exclusive role of Parliament.

Advocate Pat Ellis found himself in a difficult position at the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday. Ellis, representing public interest litigation NGO Accountability Now, had outlined scathing judgments against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and called for the court to declare her unfit for office.

"Isn't this order you're seeking just the type of interference that goes a bit too far?" asked Judge Phillip Coppin.

Ellis struggled to answer the question on what the case meant for the separation of powers principle and how such a declaratory order would influence Parliament, which has begun a process to potentially remove the public protector.

Accountability Now first approached the courts in 2019, but the case was heard only on Tuesday after the EFF joined the proceedings. It's not the first attempt to have Mkhwebane declared unfit for office.

The Reserve Bank in its review application of Mkhwebane's report on the ABSA-Bankorp lifeboat asked the court to issue an order that she had abused her office....

