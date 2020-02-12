Ethiopia: President Farmajo Holds Meeting With EU Official in Addis Ababa

11 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has met with the president of the European Union (EU) council in Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia.

According to Somali presidency, the president held talks with Charles Michel on wide range issues.

"In a fruitful discussion held with @EUCouncil President HE @CharlesMichel in Addis Ababa, we discussed

Somalia's state-building process, including progress made in areas of security, economic reforms, strengthening institutions, regional issues & the EU vital support for Somalia," the posts reads.

During stay in Addis Ababa, the president also met with several other leaders including prime Ministers of Canada and Norway.

Following conclusion, the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, president is expected to return the country later today.

The summit which was concluded on Monday stressed the need to accelerate action on mobilizing stakeholders to priorities efforts on peace and effective socio-economic development in the continent.

The summit with theme was the "Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development" is aiming at achieving a conflict-free Africa, prevent genocide, make peace a reality for all and rid the continent of wars, civil conflicts, gender-based violence, violent conflicts and preventing genocide.

