Somalia: Amisom Force Commander Concludes Visit to Southwest and Jubaland

11 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Force Commander of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yima has visited Baidoa to assess the progress of joint operations by the Somali National Army and AMISOM troops.

During the two-day visit, Lt. Gen. Tigabu received a briefing from field commanders, on the security situation and progress in implementing the Concept of Operations (CONOPs) and the Somalia Transition Plan.

He held closed-door meetings with AMISOM commanders of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF).

He also visited Bardhere Forward Operating Base in Gedo region, where he interacted with the officers.

Lt. Col. Imbiakha said, "During the tour, the Force Commander was taking stock of the achievements so far, in operationalising the Concept of Operations 2018-2021."

The Force Commander commended the Somali National Army and the AMISOM Ethiopian contingent for jointly carrying out operations to secure the area, open up the main supply routes, and secure the airport.

Lt. Gen. Tigabu also applauded the cordial relations between AMISOM and the Bardhere town administration, enhanced by civil-military cooperation activities to support residents.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.