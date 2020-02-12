Somalia: Farmajo Meets With Muse Bihi in Addis Ababa

11 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The leader of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi and Somalia's president Mohamed Abdilahi Farmajo met in Ethiopia for first-ever high-level direct face-to-face meetings reportedly brokered by Ethiopian Prime minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali.

No further details about what they have discussed have been reported.

On February 09, Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi, and his delegation arrived at Addis Ababa the Capital City of Ethiopia and warmly welcomed by Dr. Aklilu Haile Michael, Ethiopia's State Minister of foreign affairs.

On February 08, Somalia President Mohamed Abdilahi Farmajo and his delegation have arrived in the Ethiopian capital to attend the 33rd African Union Ordinary Summit.

